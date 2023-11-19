UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of UGI by 89.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

