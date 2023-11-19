UBS Group Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

