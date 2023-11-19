Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells $5,284,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00.

UBER opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $54.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

