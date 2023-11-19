U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $63.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USB. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

USB opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

