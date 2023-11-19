Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $149,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $411.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

