Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

