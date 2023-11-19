TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.92. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

