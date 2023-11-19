Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after buying an additional 549,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

View Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.