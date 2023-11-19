TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $68.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock worth $287,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

