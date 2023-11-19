TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $986.95, but opened at $958.23. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $960.01, with a volume of 28,233 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $37,340,540. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $869.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

