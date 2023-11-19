The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.