The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

