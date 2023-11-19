The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GT stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

