The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.28.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $2,046,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period.

AZEK Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.