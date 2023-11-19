The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Arena Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
AREN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.19. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
