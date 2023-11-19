The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Arena Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

AREN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.19. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Arena Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,581,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 988,527 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,571 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 378,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Arena Group by 3,046.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

