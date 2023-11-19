Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VIV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of VIV opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 32.73%.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telefônica Brasil
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.