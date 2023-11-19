Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.