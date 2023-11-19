Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIVGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VIV opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

