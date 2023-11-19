Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.35.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

About Teck Resources

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$42.39 and a one year high of C$66.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.85.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

