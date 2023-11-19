TDCX (TDCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect TDCX to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $126.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TDCX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. TDCX has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

