TD Securities Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.81.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.08 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.90.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

