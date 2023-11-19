TD Asset Management Inc Sells 53,205 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 733,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,205 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. News’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Read Our Latest Report on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.