TD Asset Management Inc Sells 44,859 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.96 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

