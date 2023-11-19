TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,060. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

