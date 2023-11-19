Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) PT Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Talon Metals Trading Down 4.2 %
Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$214.24 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.
About Talon Metals
