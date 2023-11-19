Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 177,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,036,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

TEVA stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

