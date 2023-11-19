Swiss National Bank Invests $32.99 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 458,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

