Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $19,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $2,943,479. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.