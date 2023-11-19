Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

