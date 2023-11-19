Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.92 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $740.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stratasys by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $252,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 380.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

