Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Stratasys updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

Stratasys Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $740.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.