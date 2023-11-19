StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, November 27th

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 24th.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $91.56 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.