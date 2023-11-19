StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Strong-Buy

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.