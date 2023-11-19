StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:BOH opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

