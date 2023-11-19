StockNews.com Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica stock opened at $209.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

