StockNews.com Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.