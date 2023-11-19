StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.