StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

