StockNews.com Downgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Sell

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.