StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research lowered Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Startek stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

