StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $221,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

