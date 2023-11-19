StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

RGLS stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

