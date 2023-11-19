StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regulus Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.