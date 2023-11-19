StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.