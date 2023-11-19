StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Get Reading International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135. 23.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.