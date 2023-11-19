StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72.
In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135. 23.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
