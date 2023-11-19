StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NAII stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.63.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.