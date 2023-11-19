StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

