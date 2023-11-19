StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

NYSE LL opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.07. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.