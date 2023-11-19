StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

