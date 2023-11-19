StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of COE opened at $7.83 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.53.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
