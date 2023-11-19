StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE opened at $7.83 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.53.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

