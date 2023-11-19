Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 250,000 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECN Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00.

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.10 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$586.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.