Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE SCM opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

