SSE’s (SSE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($19.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,986.43 ($24.39).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,795 ($22.04) on Wednesday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.57). The stock has a market cap of £19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11,966.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,627.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,715.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s payout ratio is -64,666.67%.

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander acquired 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($3,943.90). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

