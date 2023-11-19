SSE’s (SSE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($19.89) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,986.43 ($24.39).
View Our Latest Stock Report on SSE
SSE Stock Performance
SSE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s payout ratio is -64,666.67%.
Insider Activity at SSE
In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander acquired 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($3,943.90). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.