Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

