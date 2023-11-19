Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $67.82 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,843 shares of company stock valued at $880,502. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $22,965,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 206.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 104.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 288,371 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

