So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.87. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

